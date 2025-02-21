Tourney 2025 High School Basketball Scores – Thursday February 20
Here are the High School Basketball Tournament Scores for games played in Bangor, Augusta and Portland on Thursday, February 20th.
Girls
C North
- #1 Penobscot Valley defeated #5 Calais
- #2 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #6 Dexter 35-32
C South
- #3 Madison defeated #10 Dirigo 53-30
- #1 Hall-Dale defeated #4 Wintrhop 69-36
D South
- #3 St. Dominic defeated #2 Forest Hills
- #1 Valley defeated #5 Pine Tree Academy 80-17
Boys
AA North
- #2 Windham defeated #3 Portland 65-56
- #4 Edward Little defeated #1 Cheverus 47-44
AA South
- #2 South Portland defeated #3 Scarborough 63-45
- #4 Bonny Eagle defeated #1 Thornton Academy47-41
C North
- #1 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #5 Fort Kent 83-51
- #3 Madawaska defeated #7 Calais 46-36
C South
- #2 Monmouth Academy defeated #6 Madison 51-21
- #1 Mount Abram defeated #5 Hall-Dale 61-59
D North
- #2 Katahdin defeated #3 Central Aroostook 64-54
- #1 Schenck defeated #4 Bangor Christian 52-36
