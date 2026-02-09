Tourney 2026 Tips Off on Tuesday, February 10th with 4 Class S games at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

We plan on broadcasting 50+ games on 92.9 The Ticket. You can hear the games on-air at 92.9 FM, online at 92.9 The Ticket Internet Radio, on our FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. We will also have game recaps, photos, stats and box scores from every game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, and the State Finals in Bangor and Augusta right here on our website!

Tourney 2026 starts with 4 Class S games starting at 3 p.m., with our coverage beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, February 10th's schedule

3 p.m. Boys - #4 Washburn Beavers 9-9 vs. #5 Shead Tigers

- #4 Washburn Beavers 9-9 vs. #5 Shead Tigers 4:30 p.m. Girls - #3 Jonesport-Beals Royals 10-8 vs. #6 Shead Tigers7-11

- #3 Jonesport-Beals Royals 10-8 vs. #6 Shead Tigers7-11 6 p.m. Boys - #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals 11-7 vs. #8 Deer Isle--Stonington 2-16 Mariners

- #1 Jonesport-Beals Royals 11-7 vs. #8 Deer Isle--Stonington 2-16 Mariners 7:30 p.m. Girls - #4 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners 10-8 vs. #5 Ashland Tigers 10-8

To purchase your tickets in advance Click HERE. Tuesday's games are all 1 session, with 1 ticket allowing you to watch all 4 games. If you want to purchase tickets at the Cross Insurance Center you will need a credit or debit card.

Best of luck to all teams!

Get our free mobile app

2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often! Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater , drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in thein 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often! Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

.