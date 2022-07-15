Town of the Year 2022 – Quarterfinal Results, Semifinal Preview

And then there were four... Congratulations to Searsport, Jonesport, Belfast and Bucksport, the final four towns and city remaining in this year's Town of the Year competition.

Here's how things played out in the quarterfinal round:

Searsport def. Winterport, 61.8%-38.2%.

Jonesport def. Ellsworth, 62.6%-37.4%.

Belfast def. Castine, 53.5%-46.5%.

Bucksport def. Greenville, 53.3%-46.7%.

That sets up Searsport vs. Jonesport and Belfast vs. Bucksport as the semifinal matchups next week.

Now that we've reached the semifinal stage of the tournament, that means The Drive will be hitting the road next week to broadcast live from each of the remaining contenders.

Schedule: Tuesday (live from Searsport), Wednesday (live from Belfast), Thursday (live from Jonesport) and Friday (live from Bucksport).

Voting will open for the semifinal round on Monday at noon and will run through Friday at noon.

So take the weekend rest and regroup, then get set to help your favorite Maine town advance one step closer to being named The Ticket's 2022 Town of the Year!