Trenton Acadians Beat Downeast Captains 17-0 in Junior American Legion Tournament

In a game featuring the two 2-0 teams, the Trenton Acadians beat the Downeast Captains from Cherryfield 17-0 on Monday night in the Junior American Legion Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Trenton's 3 pitchers held the Downeast Captains to just 2 hits in the game. Dawson Curtis started and pitched 3 hitless innings striking out 7 and walking 1. Cole Faulkingham pitched the 4th inning, walking 1. Joe Hagney pitched the 5th inning allowing 2 singles and striking out 1.

At the plate, the Acadians banged out 9 hits. Colin Sullivan was 2-2 with a double and triple, driving in a run. Brayden Sekulich was 2-3 with a double, driving in 3 runs. Jackson Barry had a double, driving in 2 runs. Joey Beal had a single and drove in 3 runs. Porter Merrill had a single and drove in a run. Trenton was patient at the plate, earning 7 walks.

Chaz Willey and Ben Thompson each had a single for the Downeast Captains.

Max Worcester started on the mound for the Downeast Captains and went 3.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 12 runs, striking out 4 and walking 2. Landon Cirone retired 2 batters but allowed 4 runs and 1 hit, striking out 2 and walking 5. Uriah Merchant ptched the 5th inning allowing 1 run.

The Trenton Acadians now 3-0 will play Gray Post 86 on Tuesday night, August 6th at 7:30 p.m.

The Downeast Captains (2-1) will play the Old Town-Orono Twins (2-1) on Tuesday, August 6th, with the loser being eliminated in the double-loss tournament.