Trenton Acadians Beat Old Town-Orono Twins 14-10 to Win State Junior Legion Tournament [PHOTOS]

The Trenton Acadians beat the Old Town-Orono Twins 14-10 in a back-and-forth game to win the State Junior Legion Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday, August 7th.

Trenton went undefeated in the State Tourney and both Trenton and Old Town-Orono will play in the New England Junior Legion Tournament at Mansfield Stadium starting on Friday, August 9th.

Old Town scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to take a 6-1 lead but Trenton chipped away and the score was 6-5 at the end of the 5th inning. Trenton scored 5 runs in the top of the 6th inning, with Old Town-Orono responding with 3 runs in the bottom of the 6th to make the score 10-9 Trenton. The Acadians then scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Trenton committed 4 errors in the game while Old Town-Orono made 3 errors.

The Acadians took advantage of 17 walks, with the Old Town-Orono coach deliberately walking Dawson Curtis, Colin Sullivan and Jackson Barry the majority of the game.

Dawson Curtis started on the mound for Trenton, and he went 2.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, all unearned, striking out 4 and walking 5. Logan Crowley picked up the win, going 4.1 innings and allowing 4 hit and 4 runs. He struck out 8 and walked 6.

Evan Haskell and Coleman Welch each had 2 hits for the Acadians. Dawson Curtis, Joey Beal, Brayden Sekulich and Porter Merrill each had a single.

For Old Town-Orono Jack Kowalski started on the mound and went 6.2 innings allowing 7 hits and 12 runs, 10 of which were earned. He struck out 4 and walked 14. Ethan Closson came on and allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, walking 3. Michael Carroll retired the final out.

Closson was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Carter Osnoe was 2-4 with a run batted in. Kason Bagley, Caleb Tidwell, Owen Wilson and Isaac Depew each had a single.

Check out the photos from the game