Trojans Fall to Broncos 9-5 in Exhibition Game Friday Night

The MDI Trojans fell to the Hampden Broncos 9-5 in an exhibition game Friday night in Hampden.

Both teams will be in the playoffs with #7 MDI (8-8) hosting #10 Caribou (5-11) in a Class B Round of 16 Game on Monday afternoon and #6 Hampden Academy (8-8) hosting #11 Lewiston (5-11) on Tuesday.

Friday night Jay Haney started for MDI going 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Logan Blanchette came on and went 2.0 innings, allowing 6 runs, and 2 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 5. Nick Jacobs pitched the final 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 2.

Hampden Academy used 4 pitchers in the game. Connor Adams started and went 2.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1. Ethan Phelps followed going 2 scoreless innings. He struck out 3, walked 1 and allowed 2 hits. Kaysen Wildman pitched 2 inning allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, while striking out 4. Bodie Bishop pitched a scoreless 7th inning, striking out 1 and didn't walk a batter.

For MDI AJ Lozano and Joey Wellman-Clouse each had 2 hits. Nick Jacobs had a double. Quentin Pileggi, Brendan Graves, Jacob Shields and Sam Sinclair all singled for MDI. Pileggi had a stolen base.

For Hampden Academy Ethan Phelps, Garrett McLeod and Zach McLaughlin all doubled. TJ Llerena, Kaysen Wildman, Aaron Donovan, Connor Adams and Nikolas Bates singled. Adams, Wildman, Phelps, McLeod, Kaden Beloff and Bodie Bishop all had a stolen base.