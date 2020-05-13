Truth Or Throck Baseball History May 13th

This week's Tim Throckmorton went well back in time to find some baseball tidbits and negotiations from the 1800's.

Joe from Lincoln took the challenge of Truth Or Throck to see if he could decide which of the three stories was made up by Throck.

The topics ranged from 1837 and if slugging was still legal, to the media coverage of the game in the 1860's and the live broadcasts in the 1890's while the owners wanted a piece of the revenue, and the story of Charlie Sweeney in 1894 and his 19 strikeout game and what followed from there.