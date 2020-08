For Truth Or Throck this week, Tim Throckmorton goes digging through the archives and has a pair of two true stories about the UMaine Hockey playing days of Greg Hirsch, and there is one story made up by Throck himself.

Can you figure out which two are true, and which one is a Throckmorton fabrication?

Joe from Lincoln took a shot at it, but was it as bad as the shot taken by a rink worker at the Worcester Centrum?