The #7 Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team will host #10 Merrimack in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs on Wednesday, February 25th with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.

Maine finished the regular season with a 12-18-4 overall record and were 8-12-4 in Hockey East. Merrimack was 7-23-4 overall and 4-18-2 in Hockey East.

Maine went 2-1 with Merrimack during the regular season. They lost to them 2-0 on January 17th and then won 4-2 on January 24th. Maine closed out the regular season at Merrimack on February 19th and beat the Warriors 2-0

Tickets are available and are $18.00 for adults and are $15.75 for youth. Tickets may be purchased HERE

In the event you can't get to the Alfond, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The winner of this playoff game will take on UConn. The other opening round game sees #8 Boston University hosting #9 Providence.

Final Women's Hockey East Standings

Northeastern - 65 points UConn - 53 points Boston College 42 points Holy Cross 37 points New Hampshire - 33 points Vermont - 32 points Maine - 30 points Boston University - 28 points. Providence - 25 points Merrimack - 15 points