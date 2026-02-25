#7 Maine Women’s Ice Hockey Team Hosts #10 Merrimack in Hockey East Playoffs – February 25
The #7 Maine Women's Ice Hockey Team will host #10 Merrimack in the opening round of the Hockey East playoffs on Wednesday, February 25th with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.
Maine finished the regular season with a 12-18-4 overall record and were 8-12-4 in Hockey East. Merrimack was 7-23-4 overall and 4-18-2 in Hockey East.
Maine went 2-1 with Merrimack during the regular season. They lost to them 2-0 on January 17th and then won 4-2 on January 24th. Maine closed out the regular season at Merrimack on February 19th and beat the Warriors 2-0
Tickets are available and are $18.00 for adults and are $15.75 for youth. Tickets may be purchased HERE
In the event you can't get to the Alfond, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The winner of this playoff game will take on UConn. The other opening round game sees #8 Boston University hosting #9 Providence.
Final Women's Hockey East Standings
- Northeastern - 65 points
- UConn - 53 points
- Boston College 42 points
- Holy Cross 37 points
- New Hampshire - 33 points
- Vermont - 32 points
- Maine - 30 points
- Boston University - 28 points.
- Providence - 25 points
- Merrimack - 15 points