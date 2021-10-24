UMaine and Sacred Heart Tie 3-3 after OT [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Black Bears and Sacred Heart battled to a 3-3 tie after overtime at the Alfond on Saturday, October 23rd.

Sacred Heart scored 1st, when Austin Magera found the back of the net with 9:54 gone in the 1st Period, assisted by Neil Shea and Logan Britt.

The 1st Period ended with Sacred Heart up 1-0

Maine equalized with 7:40 left in the 2nd Period, when Matthew Fawcett scored, assisted by Jakub Sirota and Brad Morrisey.

Maine had a fantastic chance to take the lead, when they went on a 5 on 3 power play, in the 2nd Period, after Sacred Heart was whistled for contact to the head and delay of game. But despite keeping the puck in the Sacred Heart end, and a flurry of shots, they weren't able to score.

Sacred Heart made it 2-1, when Dakota Raabe scored assisted by Kevin Lombardi and Patrick Dawson.

Maine clawed within 1 when Adrien Bisson scored unassisted with 10:28 remaining in regulation, to make the score 3-2.

Keenan Suthers tied the score with 3:45 remaining in the game, assisted by Adam Dawe and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup.

After a 5 minute overtime, the score was still deadlocked, so will go into the books as a 3-3 tie.

Matthew Thiessen had 16 saves in goal for UMaine, while Justin Robbins had 34 saves for Sacred Heart.

Maine is now 0-3-1. The are on the road next weekend with games on Friday, October 29th and Saturday the 30th at Northeastern. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m.

