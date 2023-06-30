UMaine Announces 2023-24 Ice Hockey Schedule

Photo Chris Popper

The University of Maine announced today (June 30th) their 2023-24 Men's Ice Hockey Schedule.

After a year's absence UNH will return to the Alfond!

In a cute promo video the Naked 5 went running through downtown Orono and the Campus after hearing the goal horn sound!

The schedule is

  • Thursday October 12 vs. RPI 7 p.m.
  • Friday October 13 vs. RPI 7 p.m.
  • Friday October 27 at Quinnipiac
  • Saturday October 28 at Quinnipiac
  • Friday November 3 at Merrimack
  • Saturday November 4 at Merrimack
  • Friday November 10 vs. Boston College 7 p.m.
  • Saturday November 11 vs. Boston College 7 p.m.
  • Friday November 17 at Boston University
  • Saturday November 18 at Boston University
  • Friday December 1 vs. UNH 7 p.m.
  • Saturday December 3 vs. UConn 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday December 6 at Union
  • Saturday December 9 vs. Bentley 7 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center Portland
  • Friday December 29 at Ledyard Bank Classic - Dartmouth
  • Saturday December 30 at Ledyard Bank Classic - Dartmouth
  • Friday January 5 vs. Colgate 7 p.m.
  • Saturday January 6 vs. Colgate 7 p.m.
  • Friday January 12 at UConn
  • Saturday January 13 at UConn
  • Friday January 19 vs. UMass Lowell 7 p.m.
  • Saturday January 20 vs. UMass Lowell 7 p.m.
  • Friday February 2 at Northeastern
  • Saturday February 3 at UMass
  • Friday February 9 vs. Providence  7 p.m.
  • Saturday February 10 vs. Providence 7 p.m.
  • Friday February 16 at UNH
  • Saturday February 17 at UNH
  • Friday February 23 vs. Northeastern University 7 p.m.
  • Saturday February 24 vs. Northeastern University 7 p.m.
  • Friday March 1 at University of Vermont
  • Saturday March 2 at University of Vermont
  • Friday March 8 vs. UMass 7 p.m.
  • Saturday March 9  vs. UMass 7 p.m.
