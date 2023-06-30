UMaine Announces 2023-24 Ice Hockey Schedule
The University of Maine announced today (June 30th) their 2023-24 Men's Ice Hockey Schedule.
After a year's absence UNH will return to the Alfond!
In a cute promo video the Naked 5 went running through downtown Orono and the Campus after hearing the goal horn sound!
The schedule is
- Thursday October 12 vs. RPI 7 p.m.
- Friday October 13 vs. RPI 7 p.m.
- Friday October 27 at Quinnipiac
- Saturday October 28 at Quinnipiac
- Friday November 3 at Merrimack
- Saturday November 4 at Merrimack
- Friday November 10 vs. Boston College 7 p.m.
- Saturday November 11 vs. Boston College 7 p.m.
- Friday November 17 at Boston University
- Saturday November 18 at Boston University
- Friday December 1 vs. UNH 7 p.m.
- Saturday December 3 vs. UConn 5 p.m.
- Wednesday December 6 at Union
- Saturday December 9 vs. Bentley 7 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center Portland
- Friday December 29 at Ledyard Bank Classic - Dartmouth
- Saturday December 30 at Ledyard Bank Classic - Dartmouth
- Friday January 5 vs. Colgate 7 p.m.
- Saturday January 6 vs. Colgate 7 p.m.
- Friday January 12 at UConn
- Saturday January 13 at UConn
- Friday January 19 vs. UMass Lowell 7 p.m.
- Saturday January 20 vs. UMass Lowell 7 p.m.
- Friday February 2 at Northeastern
- Saturday February 3 at UMass
- Friday February 9 vs. Providence 7 p.m.
- Saturday February 10 vs. Providence 7 p.m.
- Friday February 16 at UNH
- Saturday February 17 at UNH
- Friday February 23 vs. Northeastern University 7 p.m.
- Saturday February 24 vs. Northeastern University 7 p.m.
- Friday March 1 at University of Vermont
- Saturday March 2 at University of Vermont
- Friday March 8 vs. UMass 7 p.m.
- Saturday March 9 vs. UMass 7 p.m.
