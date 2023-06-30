UMaine Announces 2023-24 Ice Hockey Schedule

The University of Maine announced today (June 30th) their 2023-24 Men's Ice Hockey Schedule.

After a year's absence UNH will return to the Alfond!

In a cute promo video the Naked 5 went running through downtown Orono and the Campus after hearing the goal horn sound!

The schedule is

Thursday October 12 vs. RPI 7 p.m.

Friday October 13 vs. RPI 7 p.m.

Friday October 27 at Quinnipiac

Saturday October 28 at Quinnipiac

Friday November 3 at Merrimack

Saturday November 4 at Merrimack

Friday November 10 vs. Boston College 7 p.m.

Saturday November 11 vs. Boston College 7 p.m.

Friday November 17 at Boston University

Saturday November 18 at Boston University

Friday December 1 vs. UNH 7 p.m.

Saturday December 3 vs. UConn 5 p.m.

Wednesday December 6 at Union

Saturday December 9 vs. Bentley 7 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center Portland

Friday December 29 at Ledyard Bank Classic - Dartmouth

Saturday December 30 at Ledyard Bank Classic - Dartmouth

Friday January 5 vs. Colgate 7 p.m.

Saturday January 6 vs. Colgate 7 p.m.

Friday January 12 at UConn

Saturday January 13 at UConn

Friday January 19 vs. UMass Lowell 7 p.m.

Saturday January 20 vs. UMass Lowell 7 p.m.

Friday February 2 at Northeastern

Saturday February 3 at UMass

Friday February 9 vs. Providence 7 p.m.

Saturday February 10 vs. Providence 7 p.m.

Friday February 16 at UNH

Saturday February 17 at UNH

Friday February 23 vs. Northeastern University 7 p.m.

Saturday February 24 vs. Northeastern University 7 p.m.

Friday March 1 at University of Vermont

Saturday March 2 at University of Vermont

Friday March 8 vs. UMass 7 p.m.

Saturday March 9 vs. UMass 7 p.m.