UMaine Athletes Current And Former With New Uniforms For Summer

A couple of Black Bears, one current (Alba Orios) and one former (Manny Patterson), have plans for the summer wearing a different uniform.

Former University of Maine defensive back Manny Patterson attended rookie minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs on a tryout and he agreed to terms to join the team's 90-man offseason roster.

UMaine women’s basketball sophomore guard Alba Orios will represent her home country of Spain in this summer’s U19 World Cup in Hungary, she is one of 16 players on her national team, the tournament starts in August.