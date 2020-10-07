UMaine Athletics Receives $90-mil Donation from Alfond Foundation

In a historic deal, the University of Maine athletic department will receive a $90-million donation from the Harold Alfond Foundation to upgrade facilities on the campus of the state's flagship university.

The $90-mil that the athletic department is set to receive is the largest donation an athletics department has ever received in New England, and one of the largest gifts of any athletic department all-time.

It comes as part of a $240-million pledge to the University of Maine system, which is also the largest such gift ever given to a New England public education institution.

The Alfond Foundation will contribute more than $500-million total to the state of Maine in the form of grants and investments to help grow the state's workforce and economy.

University of Maine Athletic Director, Ken Ralph, joined The Drive on Wednesday to discuss the gift his department received, and hinted at a few of the plans regarding how the money will be spent.