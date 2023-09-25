UMaine Augusta Moose Women’s Soccer Wins 1st Game In 10 Years

The UMaine Augusta Women's Soccer Team won their 1st game in 10 years on Saturday, September 23rd, beating the Community College of Rhode Island 2-1.

The UMaine-Augusta Women's Soccer Team started play in September, after a 10-year hiatus.

On Saturday, Gabby Allen, a Junior from Palermo scored both goals.

Hope Lovell, a freshman from Milo, who attended Penquis Valley High School was in goal and had 5 saves.

UMaine-Augusta is now 1-4. They will host Hampshire College on Sunday, October 1st at 1 p.m.