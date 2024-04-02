UMaine Baseball Beats UMaine-Farmington 14-4 Tuesday

The University of Maine Black Bears beat the UMaine-Farmington Beavers 14-4 on Tuesday afternoon, April 2nd at Mahaney Diamond.

The game had been postponed twice because of the weather, and was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday, but the schools moved the game up a day to take advantage of the excellent weather.

UMaine-Farmington scored 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning, but it was all UMaine from then on.

Nate Coombs was 2-3 for the Beavers, who were held to 5 hits.

Will Burns was 3-5 for Maine with a double. Jeremiah Jenkins was 3-6, hitting his 11th home run of the season. He drove in 3 runs. Colin Plante was 2-3 with a triple. Myles Sargent was 2-4 with a triple, driving in 3 runs.

Maine had 12 hits in the game

UMaine-Farmington used 7 pitchers, and combined they struck out 3 and walked 6.

Maine used 8 pitchers, and combined they struck out 12 and walked 9.

Blaine Cockburn picked up the win for the Black Bears and is 1-0 while Gabe Philibri took the loss for the Beavers and is 0-1.

UMaine-Farmington is now 4-12 and Maine is 6-18.

The Black Bears are scheduled to host the New Jersey Institute of Technology Friday-Sunday, April 5th-7th. The Friday game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the pregame starting at 2:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.