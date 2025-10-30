The UMaine Men's Basketball Team beat Husson University 89-47 in an exhibition game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, October 29th.

The game marked the unofficial debut of Ace Flagg, the brother of Cooper Flagg and Emmitt Byther, who graduated from Old Town High School, for the Black Bears and for Husson University's Pierce Walston, who graduated from Orono High School and sat out last year.

All 3, Flagg, Byther and Walston came off the bench. Flagg was wearing his brother's new sneakers and wore the #11 that was worn by his mother, Kelly when she played for the UMaine Women's Team.

UMaine opens the season on Monday November 3rd at 8 p.m. at George Washington University. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 7:30 p.m.

Husson will play another exhibition on Sunday, November 2nd at 2 p.m. at Newman Gymnasium at Husson University before opening the regular season at home against the University of Maine Fort Kent on Monday, November 10th at 6 p.m.

Check out photos from the exhibition game