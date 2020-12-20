UMaine Women’s Basketball Tips Northeastern 63-62

For the 8th time in the program's history, the UMaine Women's Basketball Team has started the season 3-0, after the Black Bears nipped Northeastern 63-62 in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, December 20th.

Maine was 5-6 from the free throw line. Dor Saar had 8 points and 6 assists. Fanny Wadling returned to the court for the first time since March 2019

The Huskies had 3 opportunities to win the game in the final 9 seconds. Northeastern stayed with Maine because of their ability to get to the free throw line, and hit the foul shots. They ended up 17-22 from the foul line.

Maine is back in action on Tuesday, December 22nd when they'll play Hartford at 1 p.m. followed by another game with Hartford on Wednesday, December 23rd at 1 p.m.