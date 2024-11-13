UMaine Coach’s Show November 12 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherley joined Chris Popper for the weekly UMaine Coach's Show. on Tuesday, November 12th.

Coach Atherley talked about the America East Tournament and Maine winning the America East Championship for the second year in-a-row. He also gave us a behind the scenes look at the planning for the trip to Wisconsin where the Black Bears will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

