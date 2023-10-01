UMaine Field Hockey Beats Hofstra 4-1 on the Road Sunday

The UMaine Field Hockey Team beat Hofstra 4-1 on the road Sunday, October 1st.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with just 1:54 gone in the game on Kate Richardson's 1st goal on a penalty corner, assisted by Mallory Mackesy.

Hofstra tied it at 8:03 in the 1st period, on Silvia Vetter's goal, assisted by Samantha Spera.

Maine took a 2-1 lead with 2:22 left in the 1st period, on Brynn Dzengeleski's 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Kate Richardson and Mackesy.

With 3:53 left in the 2nd period, Richardson scored her 2nd goal of the game and season to put the Black Bears up 3-1.

The score remained 3-1 through the 3rd period.

In the final period with just 1:42 gone, Bhreagh Kennedy scored her 1st goal of the season on a rebound.

Maine outshot Hofstra 21-10.

Mallory Drayer was in goal for the Black Bears and finished with 4 saves.

Maine is now 5-6 overall and 2-2 in America East conference play.

The Black Bears return home to play Bryant University on Friday, October 6th at 3 p.m. on Breast Cancer Awareness Day.