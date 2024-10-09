UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – October 9 [VIDEO]

UMaine Field Hockey Coach&#8217;s Show &#8211; October 9 [VIDEO]

October 6, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the weekly Field Hockey Coach's Show. on Wednesday, October 9th.

Coach Babineau spoke about the team's 3-1 win over UC Davis on Sunday. She also previewed this weekend's 2 games, on the road on Friday October 11th at UMass Lowell and then home on Sunday, October 13th against Holy Cross.

Coach Babineau spoke about the importance of playing a Cancer Awareness Game and talked about whether she preferred a home or away game first during split weekends like this.

Check out the show.

