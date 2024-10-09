UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – October 9 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the weekly Field Hockey Coach's Show. on Wednesday, October 9th.

Coach Babineau spoke about the team's 3-1 win over UC Davis on Sunday. She also previewed this weekend's 2 games, on the road on Friday October 11th at UMass Lowell and then home on Sunday, October 13th against Holy Cross.

Coach Babineau spoke about the importance of playing a Cancer Awareness Game and talked about whether she preferred a home or away game first during split weekends like this.

Check out the show.

