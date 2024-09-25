UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – September 25th [VIDEO]

Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the weekly UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show on September 25th with the 1st order of business congratulating Coach Babineau on picking up her 200th and 201st career wins at UMaine this past weekend! She even shows off the game ball from her 200th career win signed by the entire team!

Coach Babineau then reflected on the past weekend with the shutouts against Merrimack (6-0) and Stonehill (3-0) and looked forward to the start of the America East portion of the schedule when they host Vermont on Friday, September 27th and then travel to Fairfield University on Sunday, September 29th.

Check out the show!