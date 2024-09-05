UMaine Field Hockey Coach’s Show – September 4th [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the weekly UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show.

Coach Babineau spoke about the road trip to Illinois and Indiana where Maine when 2-1. She also spoke about UMaine's penalty corners and the 3-phases of taking penalty corners. She also complimented the defense, and in fact UMaine's goalie, Rozarie Mrazova was named the America East Defensive Player of the Week. She went 2-0 and had 18 saves in net.

Coach Babineau talked about how great it is to open their home schedule and previewed this weekend's games, and explained the start times..

Maine will host Hofstra on Friday September 6th at 3 p.m. and then Central Michigan on Sunday, September 8th at 1 p.m.

Check out the show