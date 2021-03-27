UMaine Field Hockey Defeats UVM 2-0

In a game delayed by lightning midway, the UMaine Field Hockey Team defeated the University of Vermont in Hockey East action 2-0 on Friday afternoon March 26th. The win was UMaine's 3rd in a row!

The 2 teams were deadlocked 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half, but UMaine scored early in the 3rd Period, (31:34) when Chloe Walton scored off of a rebound to make it 1-0

UMaine added an insurance goal late in the 4th Quarter (56:14) when Poppy Lambert scored with the assist to Tereza Holubcova.

UMaine had 6 shots on goal while UVM managed 5.

Maine is now 3-2 overall and 3-0 in America East Conference play. They host the University of New Hampshire in Conference action Sunday, March 28th at 1 p.m.