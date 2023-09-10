UMaine Field Hockey Falls to #20 UMass 3-2 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Field Hockey Team dropped their 2nd game in a row to a nationally ranked opponent, losing to #20 UMass 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, September 10th at the University of Maine.

Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

UMass took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Quarter, on a goal by Emilie Kelj, assisted by Steph Gottwals and Hannah De Gast with 9:46 gone.

Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

UMass made it 2-0 with 5:39 gone in the 2nd Quarter, on a goal by Hannah De Gast.

Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

UMass led 2-1 at the Half. UMass added an insurance goal with just 3:14 gone in the 3rd Quarter, on a goal by Mali Herberhold.

Poppy Lambert scored on a penalty stroke for the Black Bears with 3:03 left in the game.

UMass outshot Maine 7-6.

Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Maine-UMass Field Hockey September 10, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Mallory Drayer started in goal for the Black Bears, playing the 1st Half. She allowed 2 goals. Jayde Temby came on in the 2nd Half, allowing 1 goal and made 2 saves.

Brooke Richards allowed 2 goals and made 3 saves for UMass.

UMass is now 4-2. Maine is 2-4.

The Black Bears will open America East play Friday afternoon, September 15th when they host UC Davis at 3 p.m.