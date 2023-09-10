UMaine Field Hockey Falls to #20 UMass 3-2 [PHOTOS]
The UMaine Field Hockey Team dropped their 2nd game in a row to a nationally ranked opponent, losing to #20 UMass 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, September 10th at the University of Maine.
UMass took a 1-0 lead in the 1st Quarter, on a goal by Emilie Kelj, assisted by Steph Gottwals and Hannah De Gast with 9:46 gone.
UMass made it 2-0 with 5:39 gone in the 2nd Quarter, on a goal by Hannah De Gast.
Poppy Lambert scored on a penalty stroke for the Black Bears with 3:03 left in the game.
UMass outshot Maine 7-6.
Mallory Drayer started in goal for the Black Bears, playing the 1st Half. She allowed 2 goals. Jayde Temby came on in the 2nd Half, allowing 1 goal and made 2 saves.
Brooke Richards allowed 2 goals and made 3 saves for UMass.
UMass is now 4-2. Maine is 2-4.
The Black Bears will open America East play Friday afternoon, September 15th when they host UC Davis at 3 p.m.