UMaine Field Hockey Falls to Fairfield University 2-1

The University of Maine Field Hockey Team fell to Fairfield University 2-1 in Connecticut on Sunday, September 29th.

Maine was trailing 2-0 before Olivia Geniti scored her team-high 6th goal of the season. The was assisted by Poppy Lambert and came on a penalty corner with 2:32 gone in the 4th Quarter.

Maine outshot Fairfield University 12-9 with a 9-7 shot on goal advantage. Maine led Fairfield 10-4 in penalty corners.

Rozarie Mrazova had 5 saves in goal for the Black Bears.

Maine is now 7-4 overall and 1-0 in America East.

The Black Bears will host UC Davis on Sunday, October 6th at 12 noon. The game is Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day.