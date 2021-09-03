UMaine Field Hockey Falls to Harvard 2-1 in OT [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Field Hockey Team fell to the Harvard Crimson 2-1 in overtime in Orono on Friday, September 3rd.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Half, but Harvard broke the time with 3:21 elapsed in the 3rd Quarter when Hannah Pearce scored, assisted by Mimi Tarrant.

Maine equalized 2:08 later when Poppy Lambert scored assisted by Tereza Holubcova.

The score remained tied through the 4th quarter and at the end of regulation it was 1-1.

Pearce scored the winning goal for the Crimson with 4:01 gone in OT.

Maine was outshot 11-3 and Harvard had the advantage in corners 10-5

Mia Borley was in goal for UMaine while Sofia Castore was in goal for Harvard

Maine is 0-3, having lost all 3 games in OT. They take on Providence on Saturday at home at 2 p.m.

