UMaine Field Hockey Falls to UMass 2-1

The University of Maine Field Hockey Team fell to the University of Massachusetts 2-1 Friday afternoon, March 12th in Amherst.

Photo UMass

The 2 teams were scoreless through the 1st Half, with Maine taking the lead 1-0 when Tereza Holubcova dribbled in from the circle at the just 1:12 gone in the 3rd Quarter. (31:12). It was Holubcova's 2nd goal of the season.

UMass tied it, a little over 4 minutes later (35:23) when Jess Beech scored on a penalty stroke.

UMass scored the winning goal with 1:18 left in regulation in the 4th Quarter (58:42) with Emilie Kiej scoring.

UMaine had 6 shots on goal while UMass had 7. UMaine had 6 penalty corners, while UMaine had 7

UMaine is now 0-2 and will be at UMass-Lowell next Friday, March 19th