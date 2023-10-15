UMaine Field Hockey Shuts Out Fairfield University 2-0 Sunday [VIDEO]

The UMaine Field Hockey Team shutout Fairfield University 2-0 on Sunday, October 15th, snapping their 2-game losing streak.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Half. With 7:25 gone in the 3rd Quarter, Tereza Holubcova scored her 4th goal of the season to put Maine up 1-0.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of the Black Bears until there was just 4:24 left in the game. Then Mallory Mackesy scored her 12th goal of the season, on a penalty corner, assisted by Madisyn Hartley and Eloise Penty.

Fairfield University outshot Maine 12-10, but Maine had the advantage in shots-on-goal 8-6.

Fairfield University had 9 penalty corners to Maine's 6.

Jayde Temby was in goal for Maine, and had 6 saves. Payton Rahn was in goal for Fairfield University and had 6 saves.

Maine is now 7-8 overall and 3-3 in America East. The Black Bears have 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play at the University of Vermont on Friday, October 20th at 3 p.m. and then play at home on Sunday October 22nd against Northeastern at home at 1 p.m. and finish the season at home against the University of California on Sunday, October 29th at 12 noon.