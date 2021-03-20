UMaine Football Defeats Stony Brook 35-19

Make it 2 in a row for the University of Maine Football Team, as they defeated Stony Brook 35-19, Saturday afternoon, March 20th. Maine Quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 4 touchdowns and ran for 1, throwing for 244 yards, going 18-28

Fagnano threw 3 touchdowns to Old Town's Andre Miller who finished with 8 receptions for 133 yards. Shawn Bowman, the sophomore tight end caught 5 passes for 46 yards and 1 touchdown.

Freddie Brock, a freshman had 61 yards rushing on 9 carries. Elijah Barnwell, a redshirt sophome led the Black Bears with 13 rushing carries while Fagnano had 10 carries for 24 yards and 1 touchdown.

David Gelb, Maine's punter, punted the ball 5 times, averaging 36 yards per punt, with his long being 49 yards.

Jamehl Wiley led the Black Hole Defense with 9 tackles

Maine, now 2-1 is off next Saturday. Their next game is at home, at Morse Field when they host Villanova on Saturday, April 3rd at 12 Noon.