UMaine Grace Wilson Named to Australia U-20 World Cup Soccer Team

When the University of Maine Soccer Teams begins their season on August 15th against Le Moyne they will only have the services of their freshman goalie Grace Wilson for a game or 2 before she will leave the team for approximately a month.

Grace Wilson has been named to the Australia Women's U-20 World Cup Soccer Team which will play in Colombia beginning on August 31st. Wilson is 1 of 3 goalies on the 21 player roster.

Australia is scheduled to begin the Tournament on Saturday, August 31st against the host team from Colombia at 7 p.m. They will then play Mexico on September 3rd and Cameroon on September as part of Group play. The Round of 16 begins on September 11th and the Quarterfinals are set for September 15th. The Semifinals are on September 18th and the Final is on September 22nd.

Wilson played for the Australian team that won the Bronze Medal at the Asian Cup. She played for the U-17 Team in 2022 and started in goal, earning a shutout for Australia in the U-19 ASEAN Football Federation Championship against Vietnam. Austalia won the Championship beating Vietnam 2-0.