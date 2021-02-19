UMaine Hockey Falls to #1 Boston College 4-2

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team hadn't played for nearly a month, because of COVID-19 and in their 1st game back since January 23rd gave the number 1 team in the country, the Boston College Eagles all they could handle before eventually falling 4-2 on Friday, February 19th.

The teams skated to a 0-0 tie at the end of the 1st Period before BC's Mtt Boldy scored a short-handed goal with 1:25 gone in the 2nd Period. It was Boldy's 7th goal of the season.

Maine drew even 1:45 later, when Tristan Poissant's 2nd goal of the season tied the score 1-1 with 3:10 gone in the 2nd Period.

But, Boston College took the lead with 8:09 elapsed, when Marc McLaughlin scored his 9th goal of the season.

Boston College led 2-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine tied it, on a power play goal, when Brad Morrisey scored his 3rd of the season, with 8:21 gone.

But BC scored the eventual game winner on a power play, with 10:05 gone, as Alex Newhook scored his 3rd of the season.

BC added an insurance goal with 57 seconds remaining, as Maine pulled their goalie for an extra skater in an attempt to tie the game. Boldy scored his 2nd of the game for the Eagles.

Matthew Thiessen had 28 saves in goal for the Black Bears while Spencer Knight had 24 saves for Boston College.

BC and Maine will play Saturday, February 20th with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.