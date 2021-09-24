UMaine, Husson, and Professional Mainers in the Headlines

The UMaine football team steps up to the FBS, Husson celebrates homecoming weekend, and a couple of former Black Bears have new professional homes.

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

The UMaine Field Hockey team starts the America East schedule this weekend with games against Monmouth this afternoon, and then Stanford Sunday, both games on campus in Orono.

Head Coach Josette Babineau joined The Morning Line Wednesday

• Monmouth won the league regular season title this spring

o Ranked #20 in the country

o 5-3 this year

o 25 goals scored this year (Maine 17)

• Stanford won the conference tournament championship this spring

o Cardinal announced they were cutting the program, but reinstated it, now they are rebuilding

o 1-2 so far this season

o Play at Vermont today

• Maine is 3-and-5, but has played 4 top 25 ranked teams, and 4 of their 5 losses were in overtime

The Maine Women’s Ice Hockey team starts the regular season today, The Black Bears are at Quinnipiac for two games this weekend, today and tomorrow in Connecticut.

• Hockey East Coaches picked Maine to finish 7th in their preseason poll

• Northeastern was the unanimous choice to win the 10 team Hockey East

The UMaine football team is on the road this weekend for their first of two FBS games this year as the Bears are at Northern Illinois tomorrow for a 2:30 kickoff against the Huskies.

• Maine and Northern Illinois are both 1-2

• First ever meeting between the two

• Head Coach Nick Charlton said the team knows the reality of playing at Maine is the Bears will face FBS opponents.

• Head Coach Nick Charlton said the goal this weekend is the same as every weekend on the schedule … win the game

The UMaine women’s soccer team looks to get out of their recent struggles this weekend. The Bears have two losses and a tie in their last 3 games.

• Maine is 0-1 in America East and they play at NJIT Sunday at 1pm

• Highlanders are 2-8, 0-1 in America East, shutout in 6 games this year

Husson University Headlines –

Husson Field Hockey lost at USM yesterday 4-1

• Huskies are 3-and-4 this year

• Husson 0-4

It is Homecoming Weekend for Husson

• Eagles football hosts Springfield tomorrow at 1pm

• Field Hockey hosts New England College at 6pm Tomorrow

Men’s and Women’s soccer are both on the road this weekend for a pair of conference games

• At SUNY – Poly tomorrow

• At Cazenovia Sunday

• Men lost to Gordon College Wednesday 3-2 at Boucher Field in Bangor

MLB Headlines –

Former Bangor High and UMaine pitcher Justin Courtney was released by the Angels at the end of August after pitching in Low-A ball in the Los Angeles organization.

• According to Baseball America and Justin’s Twitter page, he has signed a minor league deal with the Mets

• He appeared in 2 games in the Florida Complex League with the Mets throwing 3 scoreless innings

Pro Basketball Headlines –

Former Edward Little player and UMaine alum Troy Barnies announced on his Twitter page yesterday he will continue playing professional basketball this winter and he signed a deal with a team in Ukraine for his 11th pro season.

HS Sports Headlines –

The top 4 teams in the Class A Crabtree standings are all undefeated at 3-0 heading in to week 4. And they all play each other this weekend.

• #2 Bonny Eagle is at #3 Oxford Hills tomorrow

• #4 Bangor is at #1 Thornton Academy

o That game was scheduled for tonight, but Bangor has been dealing with COVID quarantines and won last week with only about half of the Varsity roster active

o Bangor and Thornton Academy agreed to postpone the game and play tomorrow in Saco instead of tonight so Bangor could have a full complement of players back from the quarantines