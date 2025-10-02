Fans of the University of Maine and Husson's Men's Basketball Teams are in for a treat, because the 2 schools have just announced that they will be playing each other in an exhibition game on Wednesday October 29th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The teams will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available starting at $12.00 plus fees. They may be purchased in person at the Cross Insurance Center Box Office or online HERE, Group tickets are available starting at $6.00 plus fees by calling the UMaine Ticket Office at 207-581-BEAR.

