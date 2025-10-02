UMaine and Husson Men&#8217;s Basketball to Meet at Cross Insurance Center October 29

UMaine and Husson Men’s Basketball to Meet at Cross Insurance Center October 29

Photo Chris Popper

Fans of the University of Maine and Husson's Men's Basketball Teams are in for a treat, because the 2 schools have just announced that they will be playing each other in an exhibition game on Wednesday October 29th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The teams will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available starting at $12.00 plus fees. They may be purchased in person at the Cross Insurance Center Box Office or online HERE, Group tickets are available starting at $6.00 plus fees by calling the UMaine Ticket Office at 207-581-BEAR.

