UMaine Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Schedule

The University of Maine has released their Men's Basketball Schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Home games are scheduled for The Pit on the UMaine Campus and at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Black Bears are also traveling to London England to play Marist College!

There are 12 home games and 17 away games

Here's the 2022-23 schedule

Monday, November 7 at University of Nebraska

Friday, November 11 vs. UMaine Fort Kent - Cross Insurance 7 p.m.

Monday November 14 at Boston College

Friday November 18 vs. Columbia University - The Pit 7 p.m.

Wednesday November 23 at Central Connecticut State

Sunday November 27 at Brown University

Wednesday November 30 at Fordham University

Sunday December 4 at Marist College (London)

Thursday December 8 vs. UMaine Augusta - The Pit 4:30 p.m.

Sunday December 11 at Merrimack College

Monday December 19 at University of Akron

Wednesday December 21 at Ohio State

Wednesday December 28 vs. Harvard - Cross Insurance Center 7 p.m.

Thursday January 5 at UMass Lowell

Sunday January 8 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology - The Pit

Wednesday January 11 vs. University of New Hampshire - Cross Insurance Center

Saturday January 14 - at University of Maryland Baltimore County

Thursday January 19 at University of Vermont

Sunday January 23 vs. Binghamton - Cross Insurance

Wednesday January 25 vs. University of Mass Lowell - Cross Insurance Center

Saturday January 28 at University of Albany

Wednesday February 1 at Bryant University

Saturday February 4 vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County - The Pit

Wednesday February 8 vs. University of Vermont - Cross Insurance Center

Saturday February 11 at New Jersey Institute of Technology

Wednesday February 15 vs. University of Albany - The Pit

Wednesday February 22 at University of New Hampshire

Saturday February 25 at Binghamton University

Tuesday February 28 vs. Bryant University - Cross Insurance Center