UMaine Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Schedule
The University of Maine has released their Men's Basketball Schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Home games are scheduled for The Pit on the UMaine Campus and at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Black Bears are also traveling to London England to play Marist College!
There are 12 home games and 17 away games
Here's the 2022-23 schedule
- Monday, November 7 at University of Nebraska
- Friday, November 11 vs. UMaine Fort Kent - Cross Insurance 7 p.m.
- Monday November 14 at Boston College
- Friday November 18 vs. Columbia University - The Pit 7 p.m.
- Wednesday November 23 at Central Connecticut State
- Sunday November 27 at Brown University
- Wednesday November 30 at Fordham University
- Sunday December 4 at Marist College (London)
- Thursday December 8 vs. UMaine Augusta - The Pit 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday December 11 at Merrimack College
- Monday December 19 at University of Akron
- Wednesday December 21 at Ohio State
- Wednesday December 28 vs. Harvard - Cross Insurance Center 7 p.m.
- Thursday January 5 at UMass Lowell
- Sunday January 8 vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology - The Pit
- Wednesday January 11 vs. University of New Hampshire - Cross Insurance Center
- Saturday January 14 - at University of Maryland Baltimore County
- Thursday January 19 at University of Vermont
- Sunday January 23 vs. Binghamton - Cross Insurance
- Wednesday January 25 vs. University of Mass Lowell - Cross Insurance Center
- Saturday January 28 at University of Albany
- Wednesday February 1 at Bryant University
- Saturday February 4 vs. University of Maryland Baltimore County - The Pit
- Wednesday February 8 vs. University of Vermont - Cross Insurance Center
- Saturday February 11 at New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Wednesday February 15 vs. University of Albany - The Pit
- Wednesday February 22 at University of New Hampshire
- Saturday February 25 at Binghamton University
- Tuesday February 28 vs. Bryant University - Cross Insurance Center
