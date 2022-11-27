UMaine Men’s Basketball 4-Game Win Streak Snapped – Lose at Brown 70-63

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Teams 4-game winning streak was snapped on Sunday afternoon when the Black Bears lost to Brown 70-63 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Brown led 38-34 at the end of the 1st Half. Brown led 64-47 midway through the 2nd Half, having gone on a 26-13 run.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Kellen Tynes led the way with 24 points, while Kristians Feierbergs had 12 points and Gedi Juozapaitis had 10 points.

Maine shot 48.2 percent from the field, going 27-56. There were 7-19 (36.8 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. There only went to the free throw line 5 times, going 2-5.

Brown was led by Kino Lilly Jr. who had a game-high 32 points, going 7-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. Nana Owusu-Anane had 13 points and Paxason Wojcik had 11 points.

Brown was 25-58 from the field (43.1 percent) and 11-29 from beyond the 3-point arc (37.9 percent). They were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 4-2 on the season. They play at Fordham University in New York on Wednesday night, November 30th with the pregame starting at 7 p.m. and tip-off at 7:30 on 92.9 The Ticket. They then go overseas to play Marist College in London, England on Sunday, December 4th.

Maine returns home to The Pit on Thursday, December 8th to play the University of Maine at Augusta, with the tip-off at 4:30 p.m.