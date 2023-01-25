UMaine Men’s Basketball Beats UMass-Lowell 75-70 [PHOTOS]

The UMaine Men's Basketball Team won their 2nd consecutive America East Conference Game, beating UMass-Lowell 75-70 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, on Wednesday, January 25th.

The Black Bears led 37-33 at the end of the 1st Half

Maine had 5 players in double figures. Kristians Feierbergs had 18 points, with 4 3-pointers. Kellen Tynes had 13 points. Jaden Clayton had 12 points with a 3-pointer. Peter Filipovity had 11 points, going 5-6 from the free throw line. Gedi Juizapaitis had 10 points with a 3-pointer.

Maine shot 53.1 percent from the field, going 26-49. They were 6-12 from beyond the 3-point arc, and were 17-22 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell was led by Karim Abdoul Coulibaly with 16 points, while Everette Hammond ahd 14 points and Allin Blunt had 10 points.

UMass Lowell was 24-59 from the field, shooting 40.7 percent. They were 6-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. The River Hawks were 16-21 from the free throw line.

UMass Lowell is 17-5 overall and 5-3 in America East Conference play. The Black Bears are 8-12 overall and 2-5 in America East.

The Black Bears travel to Albany to play the University of Albany Great Danes on Saturday, January 28th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!