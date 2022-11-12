UMaine Men’s Basketball Doubles Up UMaine -Fort Kent 90-45

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team gave Coach Chris Markwood his 1st victory as the Black Bear coach, with a 90-45 victory over the University of Maine Fort Kent at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday night, November 11th.

Maine led 48-20 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears shot a sizzleing .561 from the field in the game and dominated the boards, outrebounding UMaine Fort Kent 43-25.

UMaine had 3 players in double figures. Peter Filipovity had a double-double, having a game-high 17 points while ripping down 11 rebounds. Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points and Kellen Tynes finished with 14 points, while dishing out 6 assists.

Maine was 5-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and were nearly perfect from the free throw line, going 11-12.

UMaine-Fort Kent was led by Jordan Guerrero with 13 points, while Nate Huynh had 12 points.

The Bengals were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 6-7 from the free throw line.

Both the UMaine Black Bears and UMaine-Fort Kent Bengals are 1-1 on the season. The Black Bears are on the road on Monday night, November 14th when they are at Boston College at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. The Black Bears return home on Friday, November 18th when they will host Columbia University at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus on Friday, November 18th at 7 p.m.