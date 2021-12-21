UMaine Men’s Basketball Falls to Merrimack 49-47

The University of Maine Men's Basketball team fell to Merrimack 49-47 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Tuesday, December 21st. Maine was leading 47-44 with 1:36 remaining in the game before Merrimack scored a layup with 1:07 left and then took the lead with a 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining in the game.

Merrimack led 25-21 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 2 players in double figures - LeChaun DuHart and Adefolrin Adetogun who each finished with 10 points. The Black Bears were 8-13 from the free throw line and were 5-18 from beyond the 3-point line. Maine shot 37.8 percent from the field, going 6-18 in the 1st Half and 11-27 in the 2nd Half

Merrimack was led by Jordan Minor with 13 points while Mikey Watkins and Malik Edmead each finished with 9 points. Merrimack was 12-21 from the free throw line and 3-18 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Black Bears are now 3-7 while Merrimack is 5-8.

Maine next plays at Rutgers in their last non-conference game of the year on Wednesday, December 29th. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket. Maine will begin America East Conference play on Sunday January 2nd when they play in Newark against the New Jersey Institute of Technology.