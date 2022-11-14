UMaine Men’s Basketball Stuns BC 69-64

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team picked up a signature win over the Boston College Eagles Monday night, November 14th 69-64 at the Conte Forum in Massachusetts. Maine never trailed in the game

Maine led 34-30 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 4 players in double figures, led by Kellen Tynes with 17 points. Peter Filipovity had 16 points while Ja'Shonte Wright-Mcleish had 12 points and Kristians Feierbergs had 11 points.

Tynes had a double-double ripping down 10 rebounds on the night to go with his team-leading 17 points. .

The Black Bears shot 44.8 percent from the field going 26-58. They were 5-16 from beyond the 3-pointt arch and 12-15 from the free throw line.

BC shot 41.4 percent from the field, going 24-58. There were 5-18 from beyond the 3-point arc but were just 11-19 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded BC 38-33.

Maine's largest lead was 12 points in the game, when they led 58-46.

Maine had 38 points in the paint, compared to BC's 28 points.

UMaine Head Coach Chris Markwood was an Assistant Coach at Boston College in the 2021-22 season before becoming the 23rd head men’s basketball coach on March 21, 2022.

Maine has now won 2 games in a row, and are 2-1 on the season. The Black Bears return home to play Columbia University on Friday, November 18th at 7 p.m. at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus.