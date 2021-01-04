UMaine Men’s Hockey Falls to #17 UMass Lowell 5-3

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team fell to the 17th ranked UMass Lowell River Hawks 5-3 Sunday night at the Tsongas Center in Massachusetts.

Maine trailed 2-1 at the end of the 1st period and tied the score 2-2 at the end of the 2nd period. But UMass Lowell outscored Maine 3-1 in the final period to win the game.

Charlie Levesque scored the 1st goal for UMass Lowell 2:10 into the 1st period and less than 2 minutes later when Andre Lee scored

Maine clawed 1 goal back when Brad Morissey scored his 1st career goal on a rebound off of a UMaine power play. Jacob Schmidt-Svejestrup and Jakub Sirota each earned an assist.

Maine tied it in the end period when Ben Poisson took a pass from Donovan Villeneuve-Houle and lit the lamp.

UMass Lowell scored their 2 goals in the 3rd period on a 5 minute major power play, when Simon Butala was whistled for boarding and given a game misconduct. Andre Lee scored his 2nd goal of the game and then Connor Sodergreen scored to put UMass Lowell up 5-2.

Maine added another power play goal with 8 minutes left in the game with Emil Westerlund scored. Schmidt-Svestrup had his 2nd assist of the game and Lynden Breen earned his 1st assist.

Maine was 2-8 on the power play while UMass Lowell was 0-4.

Matthew Thiessen had 18 saves for Maine while Henry Welsch finished with 11 saves.

UMaine, now 0-2-1 will play UMass Lowell 2-1-0 Monday afternoon, January 4th at 3 p.m. in Massachusetts.