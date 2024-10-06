UMaine Men’s Hockey Opens 2024 Season with 6-0 Win Over AIC [VIDEO]

The Alfond Arena was rocking Saturday night, October 5th as the Maine Black Bears beat American International College 6-0 as Taylor Makar and Nolan Renwick each scored a pair of goals.

Maine scored the 1st goal with just 1:35 gone in the 1st Period. Taylor Makar scored assisted by Nolan Renwick and Brandon Holt.

Maine led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Harrison Scott then scored for Maine with 6:10 left in the 2nd Period. He was assisted by Brandon Chabrier and Josh Nadeau.

Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

In the 3rd Period Noland Renwick scored his 2 goals. The 1st came with just 41 seconds gone, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Ross Mitton.

The final goal came on the Power Play just before mid-way through the 3rd Period. With 9:24 gone, Thomas Freel scored, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Brandon Holt.

Maine was 1-5 on the Power Play, while AIC was 0-2.

Maine outshot AIC 32-17

Albin Boija picked up the win in goal for Maine with 17 shots. Chase Clark took the loss for AIC, he allowed 3 goals and had 18 saves in the 1st 2 periods. Adam Manji played the 3rd Period and allowed 3 goals, saving 8 shots.

Maine will play an exhibition game against Army at the Alfond on Saturday, October 12th, with the puck dropping at 2 p.m. Tune in to 92.9 The Ticket starting at 1:30 p.m. for the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney.

