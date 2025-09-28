Maine Football Beats North Carolina A&T 37-30
The Maine Football Team celebrated Family and Friends Weekend at the University of Maine with a 37-30 win over North Carolina A&T on a a beautiful Saturday afternoon, on September 27th.
In the 1st ever meeting of the 2 schools, Maine led 7-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-16 at the end of the 1st Half . The Black Bears led 30-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Maine outgained North Carolina A&T 478-348 in total yards and 298-270 in rushing yards. Maine outpassed them 180-69 yards
The Black Bears were 8-14 on 3rd down conversions and 1-1 on 4th down conversions.
Carter Peevy had a huge day for the Black Bears. The quarterback was 20-27 passing, for 298 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 6 times, gaining 10 yards and scored once on the ground.
Sincere Baines was Maine's leading rusher, carrying the ball 15 times for 98 yards and 1 touchdown. Rashawn Marshall had 6 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Laughlin had 3 receptions for 100 yards and 1 touchdown. Scott Woods had 8 receptions for 97 yards.
Christain Thomas had 11 tackles, 6 solo and 5 assists. Latrell Couchman (3 solo and 4 assists) and Elia Sherman (1 solo and 6 assists) each had 7 tackles.
Maine i now 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the CAA. The Black Bears play at Bryant on Saturday, October 4th against the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on I-95 (95.7 FM) with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.
LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween