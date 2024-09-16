UMaine Soccer Beats Holy Cross 1-0 on the Road

The UMaine Soccer Team beat Holy Cross 1-0 on the road in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

The lone goal came with just 1:25 gone in the match, when Jordane Pinette scored her 3rd goal of the season. She was assisted by Lara Kirkby and Kristina Kelly.

Grace Wilson made their 1st start of the season in goal, after playing for the Australian National Team. They finished with 5 saves, and a shutout win.

Holy Cross had a 17-7 advantage in shots and 5-2 advantage in shots on goal. Maine led in corners taken, 4-3.

Holy Cross is now 3-6-0.

Maine is 4-1-2. The Black Bears return home to open the America East portion of their schedule on Sunday, September 22nd, when they will host Binghamton . The game starts at 1 p.m.