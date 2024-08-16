UMaine Soccer Beats Le Moyne 4-0 to Begin 2024 Season

The UMaine Soccer Team started the 2024 season on the right foot with a 4-0 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins in Syracuse on Thursday afternoon, August 15th.

The 1st goal of the year was scored by Jordane Pinette, assisted by Kayla Kraemer and Abby Kraemer at the 16:34 mark.,

Then with just 2:44 remaining in the 1st Half, Maine made it 2-0 on a goal by Abbey Thornton assisted by Tegan Morrison and Victoria Dungey.

The game remained 2-0 until late in the 2nd Half. With 4:18 remaining Abby Kraemer scored, assisted by Kristina Kelly.

Then just 38 seconds later Lara Kirkby scored, assisted by Abby Kraemer.

Jessica Kasacek, making her 1st career start, picked up the shutout for the Black Bears.

Maine outshot Le Moyne 26-2 and had 12 shots on goal.

Maine now 1-0 will play Syracuse on the road, on Sunday, August 18th at 1 p.m.