UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show November 5 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherley joined us for the weekly Coach's Show on November 5th.

Coach spoke about the 1-0 win at UNH on Halloween to secure the #1 seed in the America East Tournament and then previewed the semifinal game against UMass Lowell on Thursday night, November 7th at 6 p.m.

Maine beat UMass Lowell 1-0, in the regular season, on Thursday, October 3rd.

Coach also spoke about the players recognized by American East for All-Conference and All-Academic Awards.

The America East semifinals will be played on Thursday, November 7th at 6 p.m.

#4 UMass Lowell at #1 Maine

#3 Binghamton @ #2 UNH

The America East Finals will be played on Sunday, November 10th at the field of the highest-seeded school.

Check out the Coach's Show.

