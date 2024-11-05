UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show November 5 [VIDEO]
UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherley joined us for the weekly Coach's Show on November 5th.
Coach spoke about the 1-0 win at UNH on Halloween to secure the #1 seed in the America East Tournament and then previewed the semifinal game against UMass Lowell on Thursday night, November 7th at 6 p.m.
Maine beat UMass Lowell 1-0, in the regular season, on Thursday, October 3rd.
Coach also spoke about the players recognized by American East for All-Conference and All-Academic Awards.
The America East semifinals will be played on Thursday, November 7th at 6 p.m.
- #4 UMass Lowell at #1 Maine
- #3 Binghamton @ #2 UNH
The America East Finals will be played on Sunday, November 10th at the field of the highest-seeded school.
Check out the Coach's Show.
Get our free mobile app
Over 30 Crazy Maine Vanity Plates
Gallery Credit: Lori Voornas