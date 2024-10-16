UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – October 15 [VIDEO]
UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherley joined Chris Popper for the weekly Coach's Show on Wednesday, October 15th.
Coach Atherley talked about the 2-1 win over the University of Maine Baltimore College on Sunday October 13th in Baltimore, and talked about the upcoming game against the University of Albany at home on Sunday, October 20th.
Check out the show.
