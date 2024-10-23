UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – October 22 [VIDEO]

UMaine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherley joined Chris Popper for the Weekly Coach's Show on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Coach Atherley spoke about the 8 game winning streak and the fact that UMaine is now ranked 24th in the nation in the Top Drawer Soccer National Rankings. He also talked about the team's 1-0 win over Albany on Sunday, and previewed Senior Day when the Black Bears will host NJIT on Sunday, October 27th at 1 p.m.

The Black Bears conclude the regular season on Halloween, Thursday, October 31st at New Hampshire at 6 p.m.

