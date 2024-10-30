UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – October 29

Coach Scott Atherley, the UMaine Soccer Head Coach joined us for the Weekly Soccer Coach's Show on Tuesday, October 29th.

Coach Atherley talked about the 2-2 draw with NJIT on Sunday, October 27th. He also previewed the regular season final game with the University of New Hampshire that will take place on Thursday, October 31st. A win or a tie and the Black Bears will clinch the America East Championship.

UMaine is traveling down to Durham, New Hampshire on Wednesday, October 30th.

The Black Bears will host a playoff game on Thursday, November 7th.

Check out the show.