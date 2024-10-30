UMaine Soccer Coach&#8217;s Show &#8211; October 29

UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – October 29

October 27, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

Coach Scott Atherley, the UMaine Soccer Head Coach joined us for the Weekly Soccer Coach's Show  on Tuesday, October 29th.

Coach Atherley talked about the 2-2 draw with NJIT on Sunday, October 27th. He also previewed the regular season final game with the University of New Hampshire that will take place on Thursday, October 31st. A win or a tie and the Black Bears will clinch the America East Championship.

UMaine is traveling down to Durham, New Hampshire on Wednesday, October 30th.

The Black Bears will host a playoff game on Thursday, November 7th.

Check out the show.

