UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – September 5th [VIDEO]

Associate Head Coach Liis Abbott joined Chris Popper for the UMaine Soccer Coach's Show on Thursday, September 5th.

Coach Abbott is from Estonia, and played 3 seasons for the Black Bears, under Coach Scott Atherly. She played a total of 36 games in her career for Maine, accumulating 2 goals in the 2012 season. Abbott served as a captain her senior season at Maine in 2014 and she was also named a Maine Scholar-Athlete Award winner and a member of the America East Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in 2013. This is her 9th year as a member of the UMaine Soccer Coaching Staff and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in December, 2023.

Coach Abbott spoke about last week's games where Maine went 0-1-1 playing to a scoreless draw with Merrimack and then losing to Rutgers 3-0. Coach Abbott talked about the need to get "back to basics" with communication, playing possession ball and not pressing in terms of scoring. UMaine hosts Stonehill on Sunday afternoon September 8th at 12 Noon in their lone game this week.

We want to congratulate Coach Scott Atherly who just signed a 5-year extension as Head Coach of the UMaine Soccer Team.

UMaine Athletic Director Jude Killy said in a press release

"We are excited to have Scott continue to lead our women's soccer program. He has developed a culture where student-athletes are committed to success in competition, in the classroom and in the community. Scott is passionate about and dedicated to his alma mater, and he remains a great ambassador for our department and the university"

Coach Atherly stated

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead the women's soccer program at a place that holds a special place in my heart,.I want to thank President Ferrini-Mundi and Director of Athletics Jude Killy for their unwavering support. I also want to recognize our coaching staff for their dedicated commitment and teamwork in building a great program. It's a privilege to be a part of the athletics family at UMaine and to work alongside such wonderful people."