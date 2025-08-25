The Maine Men's Ice Hockey Schedule was released at the end of the July, and now we know the start time of most of the games. We now have the 2025-26 Women's Ice Hockey Schedule!

Best of luck this season!

Saturday September 20, at UNH 2 p.m.

Friday September 26 at Quinnipiac 6 p.m.

Saturday September 27 at Quinnipiac 3 p.m.

Friday October 3 at University of Wisconsin

Saturday October 4 at University of Wisconsin

Friday October 10 vs. St. Anselm 2 p.m.

Friday October 17 vs. Colgate 6:30 p.m.

Saturday October 18 vs. Colgate 5:30 p.m.

Friday October 31 at Providence 2 p.m.

Saturday November 1 at Providence 3 p.m.

Friday November 7 vs. Boston University 3 p.m.

Saturday November 8 vs Boston University 4 p.m.

Friday November 14 at Holy Cross 7 p.m.

Saturday November 15 at Holy Cross 5 p.m.

Saturday November 21 vs. Northeastern 6 p.m.

Saturday November 22 vs. Northeastern 4 p.m.

Friday November 28 at Harvard 3 p.m.

Saturday November 29 at Harvard 3 p.m.

Friday December 5 at UNH 6 p.m.

Saturday December 6 at UNH 2 p.m

Tuesday December 30 vs. Brown in Portland at Cross Insurance Arena 5 p.m.

Saturday January 3 vs. Holy Cross 6 p.m.

Friday January 9 vs. UConn 6 p.m.

Saturday January 10 vs. UConn 4 p.m.

Friday January 16 at UVM

Saturday January 17 at UVM

Friday January 23 vs.Merrimack 2 p.m.

Saturday January 24 vs. Merrimack 2 p.m.

Friday January 30 at Boston College

Saturday January 31 at Boston College

Thursday February 5 at Northeastern

Saturday February 7 at Boston University

Friday February 13 vs. UVM 2 p.m.

Saturday February 14 vs. UNH 2 p.m.

Friday February 20 at Merrimack

Season tickets are available HERE

